OLAY Takes Skin Hydration To The Next Level With Their Super Serum

Having an effective serum in your beauty routine is vital. Not only does it brighten your complexion, but it also reduces blemishes and signs of aging. OLAY’s Super Serum offers five-in-one benefits — helping to improve skin texture, even skin tone, firm skin, smooth visible lines, and provide long-lasting hydration.

The product launched Monday, August 7, and as someone who has been secretly testing the serum for the past week and a half, I can confidently say it lives up to the hype. The lightweight formula goes on the skin with ease and basically melts into your face. And if your skin care routine is anything like mine, a serum that doesn’t feel heavy on the face is important. Adding an extra product between toners, moisturizers, eye creams, and sunscreen can feel like a lot. Thankfully with OLAY’s Super Serum, a little goes a long way.

OLAY Super Serum Sneak-Peak Event

On July 27, OLAY invited beauty enthusiasts to the swanky Chelsea neighborhood to get the full Super Serum experience.

The beauty fete featured lite bites, cocktails, and renowned scientists on-site to explain the highlights of the serum and how it compares to other brands. And when attendees weren’t learning about the product, we were analyzing the actual age of our skin with Visia imaging technology. Visia was used in a clinical study that accessed the skin of over 200 diverse women for two months. Through the imaging technology, scientists were able to see the skin improvements of the women who used the serum.

