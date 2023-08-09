Zeus Network Star Rollie Flexes Her New Body On Instagram After Double BBL Surgery

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Baddies West personality Rollie Pollie, real name Gia Mayham, shared an update on her plastic surgery journey – and it seems positive. The Zeus Network star took to Instagram to share updated results of her Double BBL and chin lipo.

Since May 2023, the star has been chronicling her experience on social media with Goals Plastic Surgery. The plus-size star made headlines when she posted a video of herself on the operating table. Some thought the footage took “in real life” too far. Others criticized her for getting cosmetic procedures at her weight.

In what many have come to know as “Rollie fashion,” the star ignored the comments and responded with transparency and realness. She openly spoke about planned procedures and personal changes. “My back will be done in 2 months.” Rollie wrote in reaction to comments.” My tummy tuck is in 6 and my arms are at the same time as my breast reduction.”

On July 29 and 31, Rollie updated fans on the results of her BBL. While showing a black Fashion Nova two-piece rhinestone set, the influencer flexed new curves, formed hips, and bawdy. She also posted to a pink IG story background about her experience. She gushed about how her new derriere looked so natural and that she could now do jumping jacks.

Rollie’s most recent post from August 7 further shows how happy the star is with her results. The Baddie star is glowing with long orange tresses, a new cute black and grey FN casual set, and a body profile to die for. We are here for it!

Deciding to change your life and work on yourself is not easy. This fact is true no matter your path and can be even worse when done publicly. We applaud Rollie for continuing to live in her truth and being transparent while doing it.

Looking good, girl!

