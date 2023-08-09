Halle Berry Blesses Social Media With Rare Picture Of Her Rocking An Afro

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry has been praised for her short hairstyles over the years but has switched her look up by changing colors, adding weave and now rocking a blond short asymmetrical ‘do that she sometimes wears curly and sometimes straight. On Sunday, Aug. 6, Berry showcased a look we’ve never seen from her before when she posted herself wearing what appeared to be her own hair in its completely natural state.

The Bruised actress captioned the post, “Sunday serve. My man loves this. Forward all complaints to him,” tagging her boyfriend, soul musician Van Hunt.

The 56-year-old who celebrates her birthday on Aug. 14, was known in the ’90s for her short style. She and singer Toni Braxton set the tone with their varied versions of the pixie cut.

Thehairstyler.com celebrated Berry’s hair variations, documenting 31 different ways she’s worn her hair.

In 2020, Berry told Intervieweros that the famous pixie came about as she wanted to stand out from other actresses when auditioning for roles.

“When I was first starting my career I would go on all these auditions and they would call for a girl that fit my description. I’d get to these auditions and it would be like 15 other girls and we all looked kind of alike. Curly hair down to here,” she said, gesturing to her waist.

“And I thought, we’re all alike. The director-producer must just go like this (she pantomimes someone pointing in a wide circumference) and say ‘This one.’ No one stood out. We all looked the same. So after a month of auditioning and not getting any parts, because I look just like anybody else, I thought ‘What can I do to stand out?’ And I decided to cut my hair. And I went to my manager at the time after I cut my hair and he was like ‘Oh God, your career’s over. You’re not going to be commercial anymore. Ahhh, this is terrible.’ My next audition, I got my first job on television. It was Living Dolls.‘

Who knows what style Berry will rock next, but no matter what it is, she’s an easy first-ballot entry into the Black Hair Hall of Fame.

Halle Berry Blesses Social Media With Rare Picture Of Her Rocking An Afro was originally published on cassiuslife.com