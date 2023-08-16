Celebrate National Rum Day 2023 With These Fantastic Rums & Cocktail Ideas

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Among the distilled spirits, rum has its fair share of fans who enjoy its sweet flavors and versatility as a mixer. For National Rum Day, we take a look at a number of rum brands and cocktails to celebrate the event properly.

National Rum Day, as with many holidays of this sort, has origins that are hard to pin down. However, what we can say is that rum has seen major development over the centuries. Essentially, rum is fermented sugarcane juice or molasses that is later aged in pot stills, column stills, and oak barrels depending on the rum category.

Those categories include light rum, which is typically aged and filtered until it is clear. This expression is used for mixing primarily in cocktails like the Mojito. Golden or amber rums are either sipped neat, on the rocks or as a base for a cocktail. Dark rums are also consumed similar to golden rums, and also used in cooking. There are also overproof rums that form the base of many Tiki drinks and other cocktails, and also premium rums made for sipping or served over ice similar to whiskey and beyond.

Rum is a staple in every sugarcane-producing region which includes the Caribbean, the Philippines, Central America, and portions of the United States. Rum does have a checkered past as production of sugarcane often came at the expense of backbreaking labor performed by enslaved people and the spirit’s production kept that particular venture well-funded.

Today, rum is a bar staple enjoyed in classics like the Cuba Libre, the Daiquiri, the Dark and Stormy, and Rum Punch among others. Barbados is considered the birthplace of rum as we know it in modern times, although versions of drinks using fermented sugars date back to the Third Century.

For National Rum Day, we have a grouping of rum-based cocktails, followed by a selection of rum bottles to seek on your journey. As always, the selections below are in alphabetical order.

Cocktails On Deck

Bahama Mama (Created by Bon Vivants)

Ingredients:

1 oz Dark Rum

1/2 oz Coconut Rum

1/2 oz Banana Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Fresh Orange Juice

Splash of Grenadine

Crushed Ice

Optional: A pineapple or orange slice

“Bon Vivants is the first cocktail bar in The Bahamas and also doubles as a coffee shop. Sounds like my kind of place!” – D.L.

Bajan Soul

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mount Gay Rum Black Barrel

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Grenadine Syrup

0.75 oz Egg White

2 Dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Directions:

Dry shake all the ingredients the first time. Then, shake with ice cubes. Fine strain into a chilled coupette glass.

“We didn’t hear from our friends at Mount Gay for the holiday so we decided to bring this cocktail back from an earlier roundup.” – D.L.

Bayou Cosmopolitan

Ingredients:

2 oz of Bayou White Rum

1 oz cranberry juice

,5 oz quality orange liqueur

.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Method:

In a cocktail shaker add all ingredients. Top with cubed ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add a lime wheel or lime wedge for a tart addition or an orange for a slightly sweeter taste.

“Check out the brief bio on Bayou below.” – D.L.

El Floridita

2 oz Dos Maderas 5+3

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. of cane sugar

.5 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

1.5 cups of crushed ice

Chill a large Coupe or Snifter. Cut a lime in half and juice your limes. Add all ingredients to your blender and blend at a medium speed until the texture is smooth. Strain into your chilled glass. Garnish with freshly grated lime zest and serve with a reusable straw.

“Check out the brief bio on Dos Maderas below.” – D.L.

Hemingway En Nica

Ingredients:

2 oz Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum

1 oz Naranja agria-grapefruit syrup

3/4 oz Lime juice

12 drops Pimento bitters

1 Lime Wheel

Directions:

Add ice and all liquid ingredients to a shaker. Shake vigorously for 15–30 seconds. Double strain the shaker’s contents into a chilled coupe (without ice). Garnish by floating the lime wheel on the surface of the drink.

“Inspired by the Hemingway Daiquiri, the En Nica is Papa’s Pilar’s signature cocktail. The brand partnered with Shaker & Spoon to offer a cocktail kit so folks can recreate the cocktail on their own.” – D.L.

Jungle Bird

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

3/4 part Bitter Aperitif

1 1/2 parts pineapple juice

3/4part lime juice

1/2 part demerara syrup

Pineapple wedge

Method: Add the rum, Apertif, pineapple juice, lime juice, and demerara syrup into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

“Among the categories of rum I mentioned above, I should’ve added spiced rum to that list. Sailor Jerry makes one of the top spiced rums around.” – D.L.

Mama Maggie (Created by The Dilly Club)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Coconut Cartel Rum

3/4 oz Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur

1/2 oz Giffard Hibiscus Syrup

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Mango Puree

2 oz Fresh Orange Juice

“The Dilly Club is the younger sister bar to Bon Vivants and swiftly staking its claim as a must-visit destination. Also, I LOVE Coconut Cartel!” – D.L.

Summer Hibiscus Cooler

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 oz Rum, Passion Fruit Rum, or Coconut Rum

1/2 oz Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup (1 part sugar, 1 part water)

1 Can Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer

1 Lime Wheel

METHOD:

Shake all ingredients, except the Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer and strain into a highball glass filled with ice then top with the Q Hibiscus Ginger Beer and garnish with a lime wheel.

“Q Mixers makes an array of premium both carbonated and non-carbonated. I’m pretty fond of the brand’s selection of ginger beers.” – D.L.

Bottles & Brands To Savor

Bardstown Bourbon Company Collaboration Series — Foursquare

“The innovative masterminds at Bardstown Bourbon Company specialize in unique whiskey blends, this time finishing the liquid for 22 months inside former barrels from the outstanding Foursquare rum distillery.” – D.L.

Bayou Rum

“Bayou Rum got its start in 2011 and is making strong strides in the industry by establishing itself as a major player in the rum category. Established in Lacassine, La., ripe with sugarcane fields, Bayou lays claim to the largest rum distillery in the United States.” – D.L.

Callwood Cane Rum

“Callwood Cane Rum is produced at the Callwood Rum/Arundel Distillery in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We’ve been planning to speak with the owners of the brand for months and I promise you, this is a story we want to be told here at CASSIUSLIFE. Stay tuned.” – D.L.

Camikara

“As we noted above, rum is well represented across the Caribbean, and in Central and South America. India enters its hat into the rum race with Camikara and its new 12-year expression, aged in American Oak, which is now available in the United States.” – D.L.

Dos Maderas

“Dos Maderas takes a unique approach to rum, combining two aging methods inspired by the famed rum producers of Barbados, and Guyana, both known for producing fine expressions of the spirit. Dos Maderas then continues to age its rums in sherry casks, a concept familiar to many in the whiskey world.” – D.L.

Redemption Rum Cask Finish

“We decided to add this rye whiskey expression from the great folks at Redemption because of its unique finish. We’ll be trying this one soon.” – D.L.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum

“From the mind of rocker Sammy Hagar, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum has an array of rums and canned cocktails worthy of a pour.” – D.L.

Happy National Rum Day!

—

Photo: Getty

Celebrate National Rum Day 2023 With These Fantastic Rums & Cocktail Ideas was originally published on cassiuslife.com