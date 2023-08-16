SKEE-YEE: Woman Wanted For Throwing a Skee Ball at Child in Arcade

Police in Cape May, NJ are asking residents for their help locating a woman who is wanted for a bizarre incident that happened over the weeked.
Surveillance video documents a women wearing a white dress, in an argument with another adult.
After the altercation she is seen throwing one of the skee ball used at one of the arcade games, which hit a child in the back of the head.
Skee Balls are made of wood, and the child suffered injuries from the impact of the Skeeball.
If you recognize this women, contact Cape May police or give them a call at 609-884-9500
