Listen Live
Contests

Win Janelle Monae Tickets & $250!

Published on August 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
JANELLE MONAE music survey

Source: R1 / General

Power 107.5/106.3 wants to give away a free pair of tickets to see Janelle Monae plus $250!

For your chance to win Janelle Monae tickets and $250 simply tell us what music you want to hear us play on the radio… that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN JANELLE MONAE TICKETS AND $250!

RELATED TAGS

Janelle Monae

More from Power 107.5

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close