Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Latifah was spotted on Instagram recently when she shared a sleek selfie in a pair of fashionable sunnies that we love!

Taking to the social media platform, the legendary actress, rapper, and style muse donned an orange pair of Loewe sunglasses for a summer night out with her friends. The designer shades currently retail for $380 and matched the entertainer’s orange ensemble perfectly – a summertime fashion staple if you ask us!

The timeless beauty wore her hair in a low ponytail and added a pair of medium-sized gold hoop earrings to compliment the vibrant summery look. She also rocked a soft, neutral lip and minimal makeup to let the ensemble for itself. The fashionista then served face for her night out in the cozy fit, and it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!

Queen Latifah took to Instagram to share the flawless selfie from the evening, sharing the photo while simply captioning the photo set, “Have a good night on the town with friends and lovers. Adam Blackstone’s legacy night was amazing to you and all of your friends. Keep rocking. Love you.”

Check out the flawless selfie from the fashion queen below.

Fans, followers and fashionistas alike completely ate this look up! They completely flooded Queen Latifah’s comments with their stamps of approval for her effortless slay. “She’s sooo beautiful,” one follower commented while another wrote, “Glowing .” Others simply left an array of heart eye, fire flame and crown emojis for this fashionable queen.

Beauties, what do you think about Queen Latifah’s flawless look and stunning selfie? Looks like definitely broke the internet once again with this slay!

DON’T MISS…

Queen Latifah Announces Her Return To The CoverGirl Family

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Fan Girl Moment With Queen Latifah At The Oscars

5 Times Queen Latifah Represented Every Woman On Screen

Queen Latifah Shares A Sleek Selfie Donning A Pair Of Loewe Sunglasses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com