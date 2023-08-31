Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

As Hip-Hop’s 50th-anniversary celebrations continue to forge ahead, several notable brands are rolling out collaborative designs to correspond with the cultural milestone. BACARDÍ, one of the world’s leading rum brands, partnered with the Video Music Awards to roll out a stylized bottle collaboration and a handful of cocktails with Hip-Hop themes.

BACARDÍ is the first-ever spirits brand to partner with the VMAs and will be a prominent fixture at this year’s event. At the ceremony, the brand will be on hand serving up the official cocktail of the VMAs, the Mojito Mo-Problems, which references the hit song of a famed Brooklyn legend we all should know.

Adding to the excitement, fans who purchase the bottle will discover a QR code that will give them a chance to win tickets to experience the ceremony on September 12 along with other prizes. Orders for the bottle are being taken now and with only 1,000 bottles going into production, this will surely be a collector’s item. The items will be delivered in September if available in your market.

To order your own, please follow the link here, and for those who wish to enter the contest, follow this link here.

Keep scrolling to check out the official cocktail of the 2023 VMAs below

BACARDÍ Mojito Mo-Problem

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Superior Rum

3/4 oz lime juice

1/2 oz Monin Mojito Mint syrup

1/2 Real Passion Fruit syrup

2 oz club soda

5-6 fresh mint leaves

Method: Combine BACARDÍ Superior Rum, lime juice, syrups and mint leaves in a shaker tin with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a cup over fresh ice and top with a splash of club soda, stir to incorporate. Garnish with a mint sprig.

—

Photo: BACARDÍ

BACARDÍ X VMAs Partner For New Bottle & Cocktail Collaboration was originally published on cassiuslife.com