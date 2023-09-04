JCPenny And Celebrity Stylist Jason Bolden Collaborate On An Everyday Luxury Limited-Time Collection

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

JCPenny and celebrity stylist Jason Bolden have teamed up to bring the fashion world an affordable, everyday luxury collection just in time for a chic fall slay.

Jason Bolden Brings His Style Expertise To JCPenny

Jason Bolden is a fashion genius. The entrepreneur is responsible for some of the most fabulous red carpet moments that the fashion industry has seen. He single-handedly cultivated a distinctive, elegant look for actor Michael B. Jordan and wowed many with Cynthia Erivo’s eclectic looks. His fashion roster includes other notable celebrities such as Dwyane Wade, Yara Shahidi, Vanessa Hudgens, and Taraji P. Henson, to name a few. Therefore, it was only a matter of time before the style architect collaborated with a veteran brand such as JCPenny.

The JCPenny X Jason Bolden Collection

While Bolden is known for putting together luxurious ensembles for his A-list clients, he also advocates for inclusion in fashion. “I want to give everyone a space and an opportunity to express themselves and feel like they have moments where they can walk through the world with impact. I think that’s what’s important about this collaboration with JCPenney,” stated the JSN studio owner.

His latest collaboration includes affordable reimagined collections for JC Penny private brands – J. Ferrar and Worthington. The J. Ferrar pieces are innovative takes on modern suits, trendsetting separates, and tailored outerwear. At the same time, the Worthington collection includes day-to-night styles like knitwear sets, timeless outerwear, and menswear-inspired separates. “It’s been truly amazing working with Jason on these collections. You can see his creativity, keen eye, and sense of style in every piece and I’m so proud of this first-ever stylist collaboration for JCPenney,” remarked JCPenney Chief Merchandising Officer Michelle Wlazlo.

The J. Ferrar collection is available in sizes S-5XL and 30×32-38×32, and the Worthington collection is available in sizes XS-3X and 2-24W. Both collections will launch on September 7 at midnight CST and can be shopped on JCPenney.com and in select JCPenney stores, with additional styles coming later in October.

DON’T MISS…

Hit Top Stylist Jason Bolden Styles His Celebrity Clients Virtually

‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Pays Homage To Fashion Stylists In Their Power Stylists 2022 Issue

5 Times Cynthia Erivo Served Major Style At the 2021 Venice Film Festival

JCPenny And Celebrity Stylist Jason Bolden Collaborate On An Everyday Luxury Limited-Time Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com