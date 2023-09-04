Cardi B Flaunted Her Curves In A $1,373 Rui Cut-Out Mermaid Dress At Victoria Monet’s Album Release Party

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B played no games at Victoria Monet’s Jaguar Album release party in Los Angeles. The “Up” femcee looked hot in a $1,373 Rui Cut-Out Mermaid Dress, causing us to have major googly eyes.

Cardi B in Rui

Cardi B hardly misses an opportunity to get fly. Whether it’s Paris Fashion Week or a lowkey event in the Hollywood Hills, the Grammy award-winning artist applies pressure when she steps out in her designer threads. Her ensemble for her recent outing was no different as she served in a body-hugging dress adorned with cut-outs and tiny black crystal pearls. The frock featured fish scale-like material, giving it that mermaid vibe, and it swept the floor, covering the artist’s shoes.

Card B accented her classy garb with bronze drop earrings and oversized wooden bangles on each wrist. Her hot pink, extra-long stiletto nails added a pop of color to her look. To complete her mermaid swag, she wore her hair cascading down her back and shoulders with a part in the middle. To top off her look, the mother of two wore purple eye shadow, a cat eye, and a nude lip.

It’s only fitting that Cardi B attended Victoria Monet’s album release party because the Georgia-native has one of the hottest songs out. Since its debut, “On My Momma” has been featured numerous times on reels, Instagram stories, TikToks, and more. The catchy song gives women confidence and motivates us to strut our stuff. Like Monet, Cardi B is known for making anthems that speak to women’s empowerment; therefore, we are glad to see these two women looking fabulous in each other’s presence.

We aren’t sure if there’s a collaboration coming soon between these stars, but if there is, we won’t be mad at it!

