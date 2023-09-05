Power 107.5
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speak The True Meaning Of GVO

Published on September 5, 2023

Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift

Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speak The True Meaning Of GVO

Gods Very Own & Gainsville’s Very Own is the true meaning behind GVO.

Full interview below with Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams.

Colts rookie QB, Anthony Richardson, stopped by the HOT 100.9 studio to talk about music and his friends, Willie Williams, music collective GVO.

Not just Colts fans but many football fans all over have seen music videos hit social media that shows Anthony Richardson rapping in a few rap videos. Check out the music video for “Talk to 2” by GVO Speero, featuring Big VO and GVO CJ below.

GVO Speero, who is credited as the song’s main artist, isn’t Richardson, but the GVO network includes Richardson.

We NEEDED to know more! So we took it upon ourself to reach out to Anthony Richardson and Willie Williams themselves to tell their story!

BSwift hit them with rapid fire questions to close as well!

SPOILER ALERT: Anthony Richardson likes to watch cartoons.

