METAXA & Cocktail Courier Partner For My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Cocktail Kit

This Friday (September 8), moviegoers will be transported to Athens, Greece for the third installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding series with stars Nia Vardalos and John Corbett reprising their roles. METAXA, the original Greek spirit, partnered with Cocktail Courier for a cocktail kit that will aid viewers in joining the cast on their latest adventures.

To explain what METAXA is, think of it as something similar to brandy but more like a liqueur. METAXA was created in 1888 by merchant and silk trader Spyros Metaxas and is found in nearly every Greek restaurant and bar. The core lineup for METAXA is the 5 Stars, 7 Stars, and 12 Stars expressions. The brand also has its own ouzo expression, which is a popular anise-flavored spirit made from grape must.

The taste of METAXA is smooth, slightly sweet, and completely versatile as a cocktail base or slow sipper before or after a big meal. The combination of the brandy, sweet wine, and botanicals has catapulted the brand as one of our new favorites.

With My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 heading to theaters this weekend, the kit from Cocktail Courier is packed with all the goods to make a pair of cocktails, along with a pair of Greek recipes to have with the drink creations.

The cocktail kit includes:

1 Metaxa 12 Star 750 ml bottle

1 Vanilla Bean Syrup 4 oz bottle

3 Explorer Original Cold Brew Concentrate 2 oz bottles

1 Coffee Beans (18) packet

1 Simple Syrup 4 oz bottle

5 Limes

2 Oranges

2 Metaxa Stirrers

4 Metaxa Napkins

1 ‘Grecian Getaway’ and ‘Athens Frappé Martini’ Cocktail Recipe Card

1 Food Pairing Recipe Card

We’ve tried out the kit ourselves and the Grecian Getaway cocktail is bright, citrusy, and refreshing. On a warm day, it’d serve as the perfect compliment. The Athens Frappé Martini is the brand’s version of an Espresso Martini. Both were delicious, easy to make, and showcased the versatility of the spirit.

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 x Cocktail Courier kit is available from now until September 28, retailing at $89.00. Learn more here.

