Award-Winning Radio Veteran Ryan Cameron Will Host ‘Amplify Color’ Podcast Highlighting Trailblazing Talents Like Wendy Williams, Big Boy & Sway

Warner Music Group’s (WMG) in-house podcast network reveal details and released the trailer for its new series “Amplify Color.” The series will be hosted by award-winning talent Ryan Cameron. Read more details about how the series plans to highlight modern radio trailblazers like Wendy Williams, Big Boy, Sway Calloway and Charlamagne tha God inside.

Interval Presents, WMG’s podcast network “Amplify Color.” The series will be hosted by 2x Emmy award winner, the host of “Voice of Atlanta,” a member of the Georgia and Black Radio Hall of Fame and long-time Atlanta DJ and personality, Ryan Cameron. The series will highlight modern trailblazers like Williams, Big Boy, Sway and Charlamagne tha God. It will also pay homage to past icons like Jack L. Cooper and Petey Greene. Produced by Double Elvis.

“Amplify Color” chronicles the history of Black radio through the story of those who made a long-lasting impact on the medium we know and love today. The upcoming series joins Interval Presents’ growing slate of audio programming at the intersection of music, pop culture and social impact.

The full series lineup includes 14 episodes on The Foundation of Black Radio, Jack L. Cooper, WERD: America’s 1st Black Owned Radio Station, Petey Greene, Cathy Hughes, Dyana Williams, Tom Joyner, Mr. Magic, Stretch and Bobbito, Robin Quivers, Big Boy, Sway Calloway, Wendy Williams, and Charlamagne tha God. There will also be a bonus episode featuring host Ryan Cameron and Allan Coye, SVP, Digital Strategy & Business Development and GM of Interval Presents at Warner Music Group.

“Stepping into the world of ‘Amplify Color’ has been an electrifying experience. As someone deeply rooted in the radio industry, I’m honored to host this incredible series that unravels the dynamic stories of radio luminaries. This podcast is not just about radio history, but about the unbreakable spirit that has driven change and inspired countless individuals,” Cameron shared about his excitement. “Join us as we journey through the remarkable tales that have woven the fabric of Black radio.”

Interval Presents’ commitment to reaching new audiences is reflected in its dedication to creating authentic, culture-forward content. Through this new podcast, the network is broadening its programming to engage with a diverse range of listeners who are looking for audio content that reflects various identities, viewpoints, and perspectives on culture, life, and society.

“This series embodies our commitment to amplify diverse voices through premium storytelling and is a great overlap with the industry that Interval Presents lives in. It underscores the vital contributions of icons who shaped the radio industry by shedding light on their lasting impact,” said Allan Coye, SVP, Digital Strategy & Business Development and GM of Interval Presents at Warner Music Group. “Amplify Color is an immersive exploration of history, culture, and transformation.”

The first episode will debut Wednesday, September 13, 2023 on all major podcast platforms. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays following the launch.

