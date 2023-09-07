Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Are Beach Baes In New ‘Bongos’ Teaser

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Our faves, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, are back with a fire new music video. The rap duo dropped a teaser on social media for their upcoming single, “BONGOS.”

So, we’re setting our clocks now.

Since early this week, fans have been waiting for the anticipated new bop. On Sep. 3, Cardi alerted fans of an important announcement. The next day, she and Meg posted cover art dripping with the colorful, playful sexiness of the two we’ve come to know and love.

The new teaser video brings the same flirty heat. In the 15-second clip, the two artists lie on the beach with beautiful sand and water behind them. In other words, Cardi and Meg are slaying in the sand.

Both “WAP” stars rock furry, wide-brim hats in purple and red and compliment the main accessory with matching bathing suits. Cardi’s color of choice is purple with a touch of pink, while Meg’s is red. The two also stun in bold bangles, larger-than-life earrings, and bright, glam makeup.

As the video starts, the two laugh, smile, and motion to each other. It’s almost as if Cardi and Thee Stallion have a secret we all want to hear.

Fans in the comment section agree.

“Can’t wait to see this omg ,” said one fan. And, “Y’ALL LAUGHIN CUZ Y’ALL KNOW THIS BOUT TO BE SUM I KNOW THAT LAUGH ANYWHERE ,” commented another.

“BONGOS” is the first collaboration from the duo in three years and Cardi B’s second collab in recent months. On July 28, she dropped “Jealousy” with her husband, Offset amid cheating rumors.

Conversely, Megan Thee Stallion has yet to release music this year. In May, the “Her” rapper told InStyle she was in her “Healing Girl Era” and stepping back to focus on herself and her well-being. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

See the full teaser below – and set your clocks for the drop tonight. Are you ready for the new music?

