Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.
Check out the official trailer below.
Jamie Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
-
Listen To Power On Your Amazon Echo
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023