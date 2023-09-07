Cash Out! Joe Burrow Agrees To Deal Becoming The Highest Paid Player In NFL History

Joe Burrow will be in the Queen City for quite a long time.
According to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, Burrow has signed a 5-year $275 million dollar extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. The contract includes a whopping $219 million dollars in guaranteed money, making him the highest-paid player in NFL History.
Burrow has enjoyed enormous success since being drafted by the Bengals with the number 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After a injury filled rookie season, Burrow became the first QB to lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl but ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23–20.
In his career, Burrow has thrown 11,774 yards, and 82 touchdowns on a completion percentage of 68.2%.
We will have more of this story as it develops.
