Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Feel Up On Each Other In “Bongos” Visuals

We said it before and we'll say it again, DJ Self must hate himself for passing up on signing Cardi B...

Published on September 8, 2023

Cardi B x Megan Thee Stallion x Bongos

Source: Atlanic / Atlantic Records

Days after Cardi B revealed that she and Megan Thee Stallion would be collaborating on a new cut dubbed “Bongos,” the video has finally dropped and it’s everything you’d expect from two well-built women like them.

Grooving, vibing and twerking to every single beat of the bouncy track, Cardi B and Megan put on quite the show as they strut their thick as molasses physical degrees in various outfits that leave little to the imagination. From the poolside to the beach front, Cardi and Megan simply ooze sex appeal and might send some viewers into overdrive as they rub up on each other like they fixing to get into a relationship forreal.

Y’all ain’t ready for this.

Though Megan didn’t address the Tory Lanez sentencing in any way, shape or form, the two did take shots at all the “h*es” that they don’t like and given their history of rap beefs with other female rappers (mostly Cardi anyway), one could assume who they might be talking about.

Check out the visuals to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Bongos” below and let us know your thoughts on the track and on the video in the comments section below.

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Feel Up On Each Other In “Bongos” Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

