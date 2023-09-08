Desiigner To Plead Guilty To Indecent Exposure Charge After Pleasuring Himself In Front Of Flight Attendants

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In April, we reported that Brooklyn rapper, Desiigner checked himself into a mental health facility after exposing himself to a flight attendant on an international flight back to the U.S. from Thailand and Tokyo.

Now, the “Panda” rapper is reportedly set to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure on an aircraft, for which he will serve 2 years probation and 120 hours of community service, as opposed to the 90 days behind bars the charge is punishable by, according to TMZ.

Desiigner, born Sidney Royel Selby III, will also be ordered to pay a $5000 fine and issue a public apology to the flight attendants for his behavior.

For what it’s worth, here’s how Desiigner explained his lude behavior in a statement to TMZ:

“For the past few months, I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted into a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be canceling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys. Please pray for me. If you’re [sic] not feeling like yourself please get help.”

TMZ noted that since the incident, the “Timmy Turner” rapper immediately apologized, and he claimed he has attended 19 court-appointed counseling/therapy sessions. Meanwhile, his attorney asked the court not to impose travel restrictions on Desiigner since he has tour dates planned this year and next year. It’s unclear if a judge is likely to grant that request since it might be considered special treatment not to impose travel restrictions on someone who just pleaded guilty to pleasuring himself publicly during air travel.

Hopefully, DeSiigner is receiving the help he clearly needs and doesn’t create more unsuspecting victims of his indecent public behavior.

