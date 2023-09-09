Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Set to Perform ‘Bongos’ At 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are officially back! Our favorite rap duo just released the video to their new song, “Bongos” and while we’re still recovering from the fire visual, they just hit us with another major announcement that’s sent us all into a frenzy!

On Saturday, it was announced that the ladies will perform together on the MTV Video Music Awards stage. The awards show will air live from New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. Cardi and Meg are set to perform their new song for the first time, marking the two Grammy winners’ first collab since their hit “WAP.”

Cardi, 30, and Megan’s, 28, latest single “Bongos” dropped on Friday and has already made its rounds across social media with its Latin-infused beats and upbeat tempo. The music video is quite a sight to see, as the beauties show off their toned bodies as they dance along the beach and near a pool in colorful outfits, matching accessories, and extravagant backgrounds.

The rap duo had been teasing the release of the highly anticipated single all week long! They’ve been diligent about dropping teasers all across their social media pages to get fans excited for the big drop.

First, they dropped the single’s cover art where they donned matching, colorful wigs and cut-out bathing suits.

Then they released a short, 15-second teaser to get fans ready for the sexy visuals to drop only a few hours later. In the colorful snippet, the two artists lie on the beach with beautiful sand and water behind them. Both “WAP” rappers rocked furry, wide-brim hats in purple and red which complimented their matching bathing suits.

And finally, they released the highly anticipated music video, which still has us talking! “Meg and cardi connection is authentic and that’s what we like. 🩷 ” one fan commented on the stunning visual while another wrote, “Visuals was elite for this video, idk what was better watching Cardi & Meg do they thang or watching my wife attempt the moves ”

If their MTV VMAs performance will be anything like the music video, then we’re marking our calendars now!

