It’s International Canned Cocktail Day & These Brands Are Worth Seeking Out

Today (September 10) is International Canned Cocktail Day, and if you’ve been following this space for a while, then you’re aware that we’re fans of the convenience ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails provide. Below, we’ll feature some of our favorite brands with a brief review, that is if we’ve actually had them before.

As is the case with these random holidays, there is little to no history behind why International Canned Cocktail Day was founded or when it began. We can say confidently that the rise of the modern RTD has been in play since the mid-1980s when Jim Beam released the canned cocktail Zzzingers and ushered in a new age of possibilities.

The Smithsonian Magazine notes in a very informative 2020 article how there were RTD-styled drinks back in the 1960s and even way back to the late 1800s. As far as the origin of the concept goes, it’s anyone’s guess who can claim ownership of the canned cocktail.

While I personally enjoy making my own cocktails, especially if I’m just making one for myself or a small group of friends, canned cocktails take a lot of the fuss out of that sort of gathering and entertaining. Pouring an already pre-made cocktail out of a container into a glass or straight out of the can beats standing on your feet and mixing up drinks for a crowd, especially when you’re not being compensated for it.

Below, we’ve featured a number of canned cocktails for International Cocktail Day. Don’t see one of your favorites? Sound off in the comments section or let us know via social media.

The below offerings are in alphabetical order.

Après Hours

“I’ve yet to try this but as I love all things espresso, I’ll be reporting back once I do.” – D.L.

Arnold Palmer Spiked

“I haven’t had this canned cocktail yet but hope to try it out soon.” – D.L.

Austin Cocktails

“Austin Cocktails boosts its cocktail offerings with tequila or vodka, and I’m happy to report that they’re among the best in the RTD space. Even better when you pour one in a tall glass either as is or over ice.” – D.L.

Cazadores

“I haven’t tried Cazadores’ tequila-based canned cocktails but I’m hoping to do so soon. I’m a fan of Cazadores as a brand so I’m expecting a win.” – D.L.

Crown Royal

“Although I’m a fan of all things Crown Royal, I’ve yet to try out their canned cocktails.” – D.L.

Fishers Island Lemonade

“Among the canned cocktails on this list, Fishers is either at the top or very close to it. It feels geared towards the warmer months but I personally think I’d crush a can during any season.” – D.L.

Hoop Tea

“Spiked tea is just a good idea anyway and Hoop Tea does a fine job of it.” – D.L.

Jack Daniels Can Cocktails

“This is another brand I’ve yet to try. I’m a HUGE Jack Daniels fan so I hope to correct this soon.” – D.L.

Jim Beam

“Jim Beam makes fantastic whiskey, period. But while I’ve had their lemonade and punch RTDs, I’ve yet to try the canned highball cocktail. I will say that the lemonade and punch offerings are solid.” – D.L.

Juice Runners

“The dynamic duo of El-P and Killer Mike as Run The Jewels have already been deep in the beer space and now, they’re going for the canned cocktail market with a mezcal-based offering. I haven’t tried it yet but hope I get to my hands on some.” – D.L.

Kraken Rum

“While I rather enjoy Kraken, I’ve yet to try the canned cocktails they produce.” – D.L.

MARGS

“I’ve written extensively about this brand on this website and still haven’t tried it.” – D.L.

Melograno

“This is a brand that’s new to me that uses agave wine to spike their creations. We’ll hopefully try this soon.” – D.L.

Novo Fogo

“I’ve featured Novo Fogo’s canned cocktails many times in this space but I still have yet to experience them.” – D.L.

Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co.

“Sammy Haggard makes a variety of spirits and their rum-based canned cocktails are worth the money.” – D.L.

Simply Spiked

“The Simply brand is known for its delicious lemonade and their canned cocktails are definitely just as tasty as their booze-free options.” – D.L.

SouthNorte

“SouthNorte is one of the first canned cocktail brands in my short time covering the adult beverages industry and made an impression with their versions of four tequila-based classic cocktails.” – D.L.

Spindrift Spiked

“I just love Spindrift as is so their spiked version is just icing on the cake.” – D.L.

Spirited Hive

“Tequila, gin, bourbon, and vodka make up the spirits that Spirited Hives use in its canned cocktails, which are all sweetened with honey. We’ve had the bourbon expression and it does not disappoint. We hope to try the other three in their quartet soon.” – D.L.

Spritz Society

“As summer winds down, the spritz is very much on deck as we ease ourselves slowly into the cooler months. We recently tried Spritz Society’s entire line and had a hard time picking a favorite.” – D.L.

Svedka

“I tried these bad boys out in 2022 and haven’t had them since but I am here to tell you that they’re the real deal. Ultimate party drink.” – D.L.

VAQIT

“With low ABV and minimal sugar, this is the canned cocktail for those watching their calories.” – D.L.

