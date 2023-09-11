Power 107.5
Tap In & Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 & Tickets To See Doja Cat Live

Published on September 11, 2023

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

 

Looking for an early Christmas Present? Tap in with Power & take our music survey and help choose what we play on the radio! One person will be selected to win $250 Dollars and see Award-winning artist, Doja Cat LIVE at the Nationwide Arena on December 4th!

Tap Here & Take Our Survey

 

