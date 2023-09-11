Gunna Stands Out With Sold-Out ‘The Gift’ Show At Barclays Center In NY

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna has been dealing with detractors since his release from jail, but that didn’t stop him from getting major love in the form of a sold-out New York City concert.

The Atlanta rapper performed at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday (Sept. 9) at a headlining concert, The Gift, named partly for his latest album, a Gift & a Curse. The arena was packed with a sold-out crowd eager to hear Gunna, who was performing live after being incarcerated due to the RICO indictment involving him and other YSL label mates including Young Thug. Part of the proceeds from the ticket sales went to The Goodr Foundation, a nonprofit group that “strives to end world hunger by cultivating countless resources.”

Gunna had been dealing with a barrage of comments from people who felt he snitched on Young Thug to be in a position to get a deal with Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors earlier this year. He received a four-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to one racketeering conspiracy charge last December.

The “Drip or Drown” rapper has vehemently denied doing anything of that nature and has expressed his support for Young Thug since being released. Another example occurred at the concert, with one of the stage monitors displaying a “Free Jeffrey” message on the screen. Gunna also included a video interlude which showed a montage of clips showing him in various moments of reflection and despair interspersed with snippets of conversations with his mother and others.

The concert featured a bevy of his greatest hits from his Billboard No.1 album DS4Ever such as “Poochie Gown” and “South To West,” all with Greek-inspired imagery throughout. Gunna also stimulated the crowd by performing tracks from his new album, ending with “Fukumean,” which made the crowd explode, capping off his first major show in two years. “I love the f— out of y’all, I swear to God,” he said to the audience. “This s— is crazy.” He’s set to do another headlining concert in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

