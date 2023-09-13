Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Will Make Her Feature Film Debut In A24’s ‘Dicks: The Musical’

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion posts a new trailer for A24’s forthcoming comedy Dicks: The Musical on social media. The rapper shares the exciting preview ahead of its release this month. Check out the trailer inside.

Off the heels of her latest single with Cardi B, Megan has already made an impression on the music industry. Now, the Houston artist is taking her talents to film with her debut in Dicks: The Musical.

It’s a comedic, NSFW take on the classic Parent Trap motif directed by Larry Charles. Th story follows two businessman (Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp), who discover they are long-lost twins and join forces to reunite their divorced parents.

The musical film was previously announced with the title of Fucking Identical Twins. The upcoming movie also stars Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang.

Megan makes an appearance in the trailer as the the boss of the movie’s central twins—played by writers Sharp and Jackson—and lets off a few bars.

“Y’all are just servants/This is my palace/Built it brick by brick,” she raps, continuing, “So get it in line/Drop to your knees, and suck my fucking dick.”

Check out her post below:

Megan has made an onscreen appearance in the three-part “Hottieween” YouTube series featuring Teyana Taylor and Dave East. Just last year, the multi-hyphenate artist hosted “Saturday Night Live,” had a guest appearance on the Disney+ series “She-Hulk,” and revived her Tina Snow alter ego on an episode of “P-Valley.”

Get excited for Megan the Stallion’s debut feature film role in Dicks: The Musical September 29th.

Be sure to check out the full trailer below:

