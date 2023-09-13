Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Erica Mena is now apologizing after she got the boot from the reality TV series for a disgustingly racist comment she made about cast member Spice.

Spotted on TMZ, Erica Mena is singing a different tune after VH1 fired her.

Speaking exclusively with the celebrity gossip site, Mena says she is sorry for calling Spice a monkey on a past episode of the popular VH1 reality series.

She insists there was no racist intent behind her words.

Per TMZ:

The ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ star — who was booted from the show for hurling the word — tells TMZ … “I deeply regret my insensitive comment and want to humbly apologize to anybody I hurt or offended by my thoughtlessness. My choice of words was wrong, and I take full responsibility for what I said.”

She adds, “I am committed to listening to the voices of those affected and will work toward making amends. As a woman of color and the mother of two black children, I want to make it clear that my use of that word was not in any way racially driven.”

Erica ends with this … “That said, I do understand the gravity of what I said and want to use my platform to promote inclusivity and equality.”

A Recap of Erica Mena’s Heada** Behavior

The reality television star and struggle musician who identifies as “Afro-Latina” was let go immediately after the episode aired where she and Spice got into a heated exchange.Mena was not happy with Spice hanging out with her ex-husband Safaree , and things went wrong when she mentioned Mena’s son does not like her, causing her to lose it and call her a “monkey” out of anger. Viewers immediately called for VH1 to fire Erica Mena for using the slur, and they got their wish. We shall see if Mena’s apology is enough to regain her job. We won’t be shocked if VH1 decides to bring her back on. — Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Erica Mena Says Sorry After Getting Booted From ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta,’ Claims She Wasn’t Being Racist was originally published on hiphopwired.com