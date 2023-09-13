Power 107.5
OHIO Woman Purchased $500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket From Brunswick Store

Published on September 13, 2023

A local woman in Northeast Ohio is $500,000 richer after scratching off a winning lottery ticket purchased in Brunswick, Ohio.

Jodi Smallwood will receive nearly half a million dollars after winning the Cashworld scratch-off. FOX 8 estimates that she’ll take home approximately $360,000 after taxes.

Smallwood purchased the winning ticket from a Cenco gas station in Brunswick.

From FOX 8:

Smallwood said she would have never visited that location if she hadn’t met her boyfriend who lives nearby, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Smallwood bought her boyfriend a new car, lottery officials said.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

