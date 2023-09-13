OHIO Woman Purchased $500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket From Brunswick Store

A local woman in Northeast Ohio is $500,000 richer after scratching off a winning lottery ticket purchased in Brunswick, Ohio.
Jodi Smallwood will receive nearly half a million dollars after winning the Cashworld scratch-off. FOX 8 estimates that she’ll take home approximately $360,000 after taxes.
Smallwood purchased the winning ticket from a Cenco gas station in Brunswick.
Smallwood said she would have never visited that location if she hadn’t met her boyfriend who lives nearby, according to the Ohio Lottery.
Smallwood bought her boyfriend a new car, lottery officials said.
