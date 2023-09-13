Lead Stylist Susy Oludele Dishes On The Gravity Defying Styles At Sammy B’s NYFW Show

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Models stalked the runway at the Samantha Black’s, aka Sammy B, NYFW show wearing looks from the imagination of Susy Oludele. The lead stylist for the show chose stitch braids, straight backs, and swirls of baby hair to accentuate the theme of Racing Lovers Lane.

Oludele shared the inspiration behind the looks she created with HelloBeautiful. “I’m very inspired by African culture. I love the tribal hairstyles. I love cornrows,” she said backstage.

Nimble fingers twisted thick strands of braiding hair together near her as she spoke. Racks of pre-separated hair covered the surfaces of nearby tables.

The Sammy B show ended with a defiant crown sitting atop the head of the final model.

“For the finale look, I was inspired by the Yoruba people of Western Nigeria and the intricate braided hairstyles they often wore to ceremonies,” she said in a follow-up statement.

“I wanted to bring back that sense of royalty with this regal braided crown.”

Oludele used KISS Colors & Cares Foam Mousse to set and seal the fresh braids.

“Basically, the foam product is to lay all the flyaways, the hairs on top of the hair,” said Oludele backstage.

She completed the look by spraying the baby hairs with KISS Colors & Care Super Stay Freezing Spray.

Rhinestones were being meticulously affixed to the baby hair of the models.

Oludele explained how she and her team ensured the stones lasted through rehearsal, photographs, and the runway.

“We actually use hair glue and makeup glue, and we put a little bit on the back of the rhinestone, using the tweezer, and it holds in place,” she said.

“I’m very inspired with the baby hairs,” she continued. Her goal was “bringing back the 90s.”

Baby hair has gone from sidekick to the main character in recent years.

Oludele doesn’t see it going anyway soon. “It’s an accessory. Baby hair is coming back in a major way,” she declared.

“You definitely want to have the right edge control and lay like some sort of like band on top of the edges after you put [on] the edge control,” she continued. “Then you can add a little holding spray to kind of keep it in place.”

She recommended waiting until you’re ready to set the look in place before adding edge control.

“After you’re finished, you’re finished with the style. You definitely want to add it as the last thing. So, just to hold it all together.”

