Jonathan Majors was in the right place at the right time on Monday afternoon as he was able to stop a serious fight between high school students before things went too far.
In a video acquired and released by TMZ, Majors can be seen getting right in the middle of a brawl between a pair of female students at Hollywood High School.
The school just so happens to be across the street from an In-N-Out restaurant, which is where Majors was grabbing food when he noticed the scuffle.
While we aren’t sure exactly what the fight was about, it’s certainly a good thing that Majors was in the area, as he was able to step in before things got any worse.
Majors, of course, is still engulfed in his own legal troubles. He’s due in court Friday for an ongoing lawsuit in which his ex-girlfriend claims he physically assaulted her.
Jonathan Majors Breaks Up High School Brawl On Video was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
