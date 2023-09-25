Houston is different, especially when it comes to Bey. And one man found out after screaming during the #mutechallenge. For those who don’t know, that’s the part of the show where Beyonce calls for silence. Now, it’s become somewhat trendy for folks to purposely scream just to troll the crowd.
Well, one Hive member wasn’t with the hijinks and took things personal.
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
About Damn Time: Ciara Joins IMG Models
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
Listen To Power On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download Our New Power 107.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Help a Child in Need at St. Jude DONATE NOW
-
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
-
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Notable Black People Who Are Afro-Latinos