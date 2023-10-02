Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland and her girls are living it up… literally! She’s been serving looks while in Paris for Fashion Week and her latest one might just be our fave.

The 42-year-old singer was a sight to see over the weekend when she stepped out in a sheer, brown dress that left little to the imagination. The dress featured a mock neck, long-sleeved sheer shirt with a wrap skirt, all in the color chocolate brown.

The Destiny’s Child alum paired the look with gold heels and wore her hair in a voluminous bob which was parted over to one side of her face. Rowland’s hair also allowed her to show off a pair of statement earrings which she matched with a diamond bracelet.

The beauty wore this long-sleeved, sheer maxi dress to the Christopher Esber show where we’re sure she turned heads in her sexy look.

Breaking The Internet

Rowland was sure to give her Instagram followers a peek at her stunning look when she uploaded a series of photos. In the posts, she served face and body and posed while in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, among other notable places around the city of fashion and love.

“ Girls Night Out in Paris ” she captioned the post, which we can assume is a double entendre for her revealing attire.

Check out her photo dump below.

https://www.instagram.com/kellyrowland/?hl=en&img_index=1

“Kelly at some point you have to let us breathe sis ” one follower wrote underneath the breathtaking photo dump while another wrote, “The girls were definitely out ” – and we’re here for it!

No matter what Kelly Rowland wears, she’s a star who always shines!

Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com