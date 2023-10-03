TeeJay Says ‘Drift’ Falls Under Dancehall Genre

TeeJay has been making a name for himself in America, but was already a boss back home in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The Uptop Boss came by the station to chop it up with AshMac to let her know the special spots to hit, if you ever decide to take a trip to Montego Bay.

“You have to go to the river, you have to go to 2727 lounge, and you definitely have to go to a street party.” TeeJay suggested.

AshMac then asked about his hit song ‘Drift’, wondering what the process was being it, and if it’s actually considered dancehall?

When asked about what his thoughts behind making this song, he said music was depressing at the time and he just wanted to make something to get everybody dancing again.

“We need a song where all the kids can just dance and feel alive about it” TeeJay explained. “Too much toxic music coming out of Jamaica, you know?”

Watch the Drift music video

He also mentioned that there has been conversations on what genre of music ‘Drift’ falls under. TeeJay says subcategorize it if you will, but it still falls under dancehall.

“Whether you like it or not if you want to say dancehall-drill, afrobeat-drill dancehall, anyway you take it, it’s dancehall.” TeeJay emphasized. “I don’t want anybody to feel disrespect, but many of these genres are from dancehall”.

Watch the full interview below!

