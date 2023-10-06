‘I’m An Angel Dipped In Chocolate:’ Phaedra Parks Joins The ‘Married To Medicine’ Season 10 Cast

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Phaedra Parks is returning to weekly reality TV with Season 10 of Married To Medicine. After months of anticipation, Bravo dropped a new trailer confirming the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s place on the show and the drama she might find herself in.

Phaedra told fans she was joining the show in early September. With select video clips and the caption, “I’M BACK,” the attorney and wellness center owner excited fans for the new season.

The October 5 trailer provides more detail about the upcoming ‘doctor drama.’

Get into Bravo’s new Married to Medicine trailer.

Phaedra joins a cast of veterans and fellow Married to Medicine newcomers. Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb are all returning to the show. Lateasha Lunceford is new to the cast. The soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, the beautiful bombshell is 20 years younger than her new hubby. The upcoming season is sure to show how this dynamic age difference may – or may not – impact their love. Dr. Alicia Egolum will also be joining the show. A new full-time mom, she is a friend of Dr. Heavenly.

The new season opens with the gorgeous group looking back at their 10 years together. Sitting at a lavishly decorated dinner table, they smile and reflect on their decade of being part of the medical community in Atlanta. The video then quickly transitions to showing juicy moments from the decade. Viewers quickly see that the milestone season will be one not to miss.

Phaedra’s debut on the Married to Medicine trailer is exactly what we all love and expected to see from the former housewife. “I’m probably the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” she says on camera. “I’m an angel dipped in chocolate.”

Phaedra joins with a new wellness endeavor as the owner of a holistic wellness center focused on Reiki therapy. “I want to do Reiki on you all,” she says to her castmates.

See their reaction and other preview clips here. Season 10 of Married to Medicine premieres with Phaedra Parks Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will also stream on Peacock.

‘I’m An Angel Dipped In Chocolate:’ Phaedra Parks Joins The ‘Married To Medicine’ Season 10 Cast was originally published on hellobeautiful.com