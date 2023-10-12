Yandy Smith-Harris And Mendeecees Harris Share Whimsical Vow Renewal Reel

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Love & Hop-Hop stars Yandy Smith and her husband Mendeecees Harris always find adorable ways to honor their love for one another. In a recent Instagram video posted by Smith, the entire family modeled bridal/evening wear as they posed for the camera and shared affectionate moments.

Harris looked dapper in a blue, black, and grey paisley print tuxedo coat that tied at his waist. He matched his jacket with black trousers, bowtie, and loafers. Smith stunned in a sheer bridal gown by Brides by Nona, clad in pearl embellishments, that clung to her tiny waist and belted out at her feet. The top of the gown featured a sweetheart neckline and shoulder-padded, structured sleeves that added an eccentric vibe to the dress. The LHHNY alum wore her hair in shoulder-length curls and a soft glam makeup beat. Smith and Harris’ children took part in the love vibes, sporting blue tuxedos and black bowties.

The video starts with Harris walking out in his dressy attire and then being joined by his kids. Smith then gracefully appears in the video, wowing us in her white gown as she shares sweet moments with her man. She captions the video, “Through the test of time and through the storm with these ones .” Her followers inundated her comment section with compliments and heart-eye emojis.

Yandy recently made headlines for holding her colleague Erica Mena accountable for her racist comments toward castmate Spice. She also participated in a roundtable discussion to raise awareness about racism and colorism.

We love to see Black couples thriving. And while we aren’t sure if this beautiful video is an ad or an introduction to a new chapter in the couple’s life, we are here for it.

DON’T MISS…

Yandy’s Stunning Vow Renewal Dress Was Made With Over 20,000 Swarovski Crystals

#TeamBeautiful Rocks Out With Yandy Smith At Her EGL Women’s Empowerment Weekend [PHOTOS]

Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Fur Vibes To Welcome Home Mendeecees

Yandy Smith-Harris And Mendeecees Harris Share Whimsical Vow Renewal Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com