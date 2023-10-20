STREAMED: City Girls Drop Third Album “RAW,” 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Apply “Presha,” & More

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Rock f. Ab-Soul — “Blowfly”

One half of Black Hippy connects in a new dawn for Top Dawg Entertainment as Jay Rock enlists Ab-Soul for his newest single, “Blowfly.”

With his signature husky voice, the Watts MC handles the verses here while Soul mans the hook. “I’m guaranteed to give you what you need, just believe in me,” Rock commands. “We finna be counting up somewhere in an Airbnb / After we smoke, we gon’ meditate for the energy / I promise not to give you a hard time like the DMV.”

Shortly after releasing “Too Fast (Pull Over)” with Latto and Anderson .Paak, Jay Rock says he’s gearing up for something special. “The new album is great,” he tells Real 92.3. “But it’s just about making good, quality music and I’m trying to make an album like my last one, where you don’t have to skip [songs].”

“The hits is coming,” he added. “I’ve just been taking my time and staying focused. I don’t want to come out sounding like everybody else but that’s been my whole goal. That’s how we was back in the day. You just have to be true to yourself, your craft, and what you’re trying to do.”

The TDE stars also appear in the song’s tree-themed visualizer.

Rick Ross & Meek Mill — “Lyrical Eazy”

Twenty two years ago, Jay-Z released “Breath Easy (Lyrical Exercise)” as a hidden track on his lauded Blueprint album. But the concealed song would go on to become much more than just a veiled gem as more than two decades later, it inspires a brand new Rick Ross and Meek Mill single: “Lyrical Eazy.”

To start things off, Meek uses the cut to flex his similes and metaphors. “All that 42, get turnt like Dugg and ‘em (Free Dugg) / About that cash, we get real slimey, talkin’ like Thug and ’em (Free Thug),” he raps. “My young’n got that chopper and turn to Andre, he start drummin’ ’em.”

Next, Rozay follows up with his own signature flow. “Grew up in the projects, jumping on the roof / Garbage bag full of dollars, I could fund a movie,” he rhymes before proclaiming himself the “Young Jimmy Iovine of the crime scene.”

Ross and Meek just released their “SHAQ & KOBE” single and they’ve got more up their sleeves. The MMG duo is planning to release a new joint album called Too Good To Be True. They also appear together in the song’s fast-paced champagne, cars and cash-fueled music video.

City Girls — RAW

Young Miami and JT are back at it. In the wake of singles like “No Bars” and “Good Love,” the City Girls unleash a new album, RAW.

The album’s title comes from the LP’s opening skit. “If you’re looking for some serious a-s, freestyle and cypher a-s rap…you could turn this album off right now,” Miami explains. “All you’re gonna get is some real City Girls sh-t.”

Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J, Usher, and Kim Petras all appear on RAW. Meanwhile, Dr. Luke, Tay Keith, and Hitmaka are among the producers on this 18-track album.

JT says their fans won’t be disappointed with this body of work. “City Girls don’t have one bad album,” she said via X, formerly known as Twitter. “Can’t believe this our 4th project! Don’t forget where a lot of you b-tches got y’all direction from!”

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne — “Presha”

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne teamed up for their original ColleGrove album more than seven years ago. Now, the Georgia and Louisiana duo returns with a new single, “Presha.”

Bangladesh produced “Presha” and it’s the lead single from the duo’s forthcoming album, Welcome 2 Collegrove. The concept is an amalgamation of 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s respective hometowns (College Park, Georgia and Hollygrove, Louisiana).

The “Presha” beat contains a casual whistle, but as the title suggests, pressure is the song’s main lyrical theme. “I be treated special by the plug,” Wayne raps. “The feds putting pressure on me? I don’t even sweat in hot tubs / But I be putting pressure on my lungs…And like a stack of a hundred ones, you still will fold under pressure.” And 2 Chainz adds: “We cookin’ now and you know it’s pressure ’cause they’re lookin’ now.”

Chainz recently spoke with The Source about the forthcoming collaborative LP. “I’m so excited about it,” he said. “I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point to try to get it to the fans’ ears, [so they can] hear some of the hard work, and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

