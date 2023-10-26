Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Arrested On Assault And Criminal Mischief Charges

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Just a day after new damning info concerning Jonathan Majors was released, his ex-girlfriend was in some hot water.

Grace Jabbari, who accused Majors of striking her back on March 25, has now been arrested.

According to TMZ, she was arrested at the 10th precinct in Manhattan on Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

However, she was quickly released on a desk ticket, and the DA says she won’t be prosecuted on any of the charges, which stemmed from Majors’ cross-complaint that he filed back in June.

The arrest further hazes the events that occurred that night but paints the picture that Majors and Jabbari fought each other and both sustained injuries.

“Our sources say Jabbari allegedly scratched Majors on his right hand and smacked him across the face with an open hand, causing a cut to his cheek and ear pain. She then allegedly tore buttons off his coat and damaged the front pocket,” writes TMZ.

As for Majors, he’s still facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges after being accused of assaulting her in his Chelsea apartment after arguing in the cab on their way home that night in March.

Aside from Jabbari’s arrest Wednesday, it also marked Majors’ latest court date, which he virtually attended. His lawyers motioned for the cases to be dismissed, but New York Judge Michael Gaffey rejected it, allowing the trial to begin on Nov. 29.

Majors attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has continuously denied that her client has done anything wrong. She even insists he called 911 that night out of concern for Jabbari’s mental health, and back in August, painted a picture of what allegedly happened that night.

“Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship. Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her,” she told the Daily Mail. “For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.”

On Wednesday, Gaffey also issued a new order of protection forbidding Majors and Jabbari from having contact.

Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Arrested On Assault And Criminal Mischief Charges was originally published on cassiuslife.com