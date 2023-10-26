Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Beyonce’s new business venture, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s messy divorce, Rihanna’s tour, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Beyonce, Rihanna’s Tour, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Beyonce, Rihanna’s Tour, and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
The Pink Challenge
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car
-
Wrongfully Convicted Cleveland Men To Sue Cops Who Arrested Them
-
Why Everyone’s Phone Will Alarm Wednesday Afternoon