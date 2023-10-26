Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a candid interview on “Can’t Wait to Hear from You,” produced by her media company Hana Kuma, Naomi Osaka chats with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy about motherhood, mental health, the pressures to succeed as a woman of color and more.

In honor of World Mental Health Month, Naomi Osaka keeps it real. The four-time Grand Slam singles champion is a new mother, and with that role comes challenges. While she is basking in her newborn’s numerous joys, she is also being honest about the stress of striving to be a good parent. “I am an overthinker. So sometimes I’m like, hmm, I wonder if I’m going to be a good enough mom and things like that, and everything feels really new,” revealed the athlete. “And I think that’s part of being human is just like, you know, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it’s also life, you know? Like if everything were the same, then it wouldn’t be exciting.”

Naomi Osaka x Mental Health

Osaka made noise in the media some time ago for prioritizing her mental health over her job, despite the pressures on her to perform and succeed. When asked by Dr. Murthy how she copes with the weight of achieving as a woman of color and professional athlete, the new mom stated that she is learning to tune into herself. “I’ve always had like goals that kind of coincided with like wanting, you know, my parents to be good and wanting everyone else around me to do well. And then it kind of got to a point where I was like, well, what do I want? And like, what are my goals for myself, and how I want to feel when I wake up in the morning,” remarked the star.

Click here to watch the full interview.

DON’T MISS…

Naomi Osaka & Allyson Felix Talk Prioritizing Self Care And Mental Health In Time’s Olympic Preview Issue

5 Times Naomi Osaka Gave Us Hair Inspiration

Naomi Osaka And Boyfriend Cordae Welcome A Baby Girl

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About The Highs And Lows Of Motherhood And More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com