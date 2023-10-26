Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly beating up some producers in a music studio. Now the most hated rapper in the Hip-Hop game has regained his freedom with some conditions attached to it.

Antena7 is reporting that on Tuesday (October 24) the rapper was able to post $500,000 bail with the La Vega Permanent Court of Attention, but was hit with a restraining order to keep him away from the alleged victims and must take anger management classes as well. Taking to Instagram to address his recent arrest, Tekashi actually thanked the people of the Dominican Republic for their love and support (they were excited that he was on the island) and said he’s leaving everything up to the authorities going forward.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was pinched by authorities in the Dominican Republic on October 15 when he attempting to flee the country on a charter jet after allegedly beating down Christian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario Garcia in the studio. Apparently, the infamous Hip-Hop snitch got jealous that the two were spending time with his girlfriend Yailin La Mås Viral.

After the charter flights company checked him for outstanding warrants, authorities arrested him and transported him to the province of La Vega where many allegedly adoring fans waited his arrival and cheered him on for some reason.

How this all concludes is anyone’s guess, but don’t be surprised if it’s settled outside of court with the alleged victims getting their bank accounts blessed by the controversial rapper.

What do y’all think of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest run-in with the law? Let us know in the comments section below.

Struggle Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Released On $500K Bail In The Dominican Republic was originally published on hiphopwired.com