Season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan looks like it will be full of the drama we have come to expect from our favorite drug-dealing drama.

Thursday, October 26, Starz delivered a new look at season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. In the trailer, things pick up where they left off at the end of season two.

The Thomas family is still reeling after a hit from the Italians. Raq (Patina Miller) is seeing things differently now and is “out of the drug game” after a close call.

She is turning a new leaf and trying to convey that to her son, Kanan (MeKai Curtis), who is not buying what his mother is selling and is starting his own drug empire.

Season 3 also sees the return of Italian mob boss Stefano (Tony Danza), who will be a thorn in the side of Raq and is keeping her from leaving the game. We also get a glimpse of “Snaps” and “Pop” (Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods), who, according to the official synopsis, are “new adversaries” to the Thomas family.

The trailer also suggests that Raq and Unique (Joey Bada$$) might get a bit closer, wink, wink.

The usual suspects like Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore), Lou-Lou (Malcolm Mays), and Marvin (London Brown) are also back as they, too, try to redefine themselves as their worlds began to unravel last season.

Other returning cast members include Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, aka Kanan’s daddy, allegedly, Shanley Caswellas “Detective Burke” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous,” with Grantham Coleman joining the cast as “Ronnie” this season.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan’s third season arrives exclusively on Starz starting Dec.1

The Latest Trailer For “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Teases War Plus Massive Rift Between Raq & Kanan was originally published on cassiuslife.com