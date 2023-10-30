Urban One Thanksgivingback 2023 Turkey Tour

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Thanksgiving is about giving back! Urban One, and our partner NBC4, has teamed up to feed the city. The Urban One Columbus Thanksgivingback Turkey Tour presented by Buckeye Law and Caresource in association with Canvaas Consulting and The Columbus urban League.

Join us for 3 days of blessings & giveaways at 5 locations across the city, November 16th-18th as we feed hundreds of families in need, just in time for thanksgiving!

The first 300 people at each location below will receive a ‘thanksgiving box’ with a turkey, dressing, and more.

11/16 5p-7pm Linden Community Center 1350 Briarwood Ave Columbus, OH 43211

11/16 5p-7pm Driving Park Community Center 1100 Rhoads Ave Columbus, OH 43206

11/17 5p-7pm Far East Community Center 1826 Lattimer Dr Ave Columbus, OH 43227

11/17 5p-7pm Dodge Community Center 667 Sullivant Ave Columbus, OH 43215

The first 1300 people at Fort Hayes will receive a ‘thanksgiving box’ with a turkey, dressing, resources for the entire family and more.

11/18 11a-1pm Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd Columbus, OH 43215

(While Supplies Last)

Locations and times:

11/16 5p-7pm Linden Community Center 1350 Briarwood Ave Columbus, OH 43211

11/16 5p-7pm Driving Park Community Center 1100 Rhoads Ave Columbus, OH 43206

11/17 5p-7pm Far East Community Center 1826 Lattimer Dr Ave Columbus, OH 43227

11/17 5p-7pm Dodge Community Center 667 Sullivant Ave Columbus, OH 43215

11/18 11a-1pm Fort Hayes Metropolitan Education Center 546 Jack Gibbs Blvd Columbus, OH 43215