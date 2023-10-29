Ciara was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she participated in the “Water” challenge. Of course, she looked as beautiful as ever while bumping around to the trending song.
Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her baby bump while hitting some sleek dance moves to Tyla’s single, “Water,” which has the internet in a frenzy right now. Rocking a white undershirt, a plaid skirt and a pair of furry boots, the soon to be mother of four didn’t miss a beat and hit the choreography for the viral challenge perfectly.
“Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone ” she captioned the video. Check it out below.
Ciara Bodies The Viral ‘Water’ Challenge On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
