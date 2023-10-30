The Grass Ain’t Greener: Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Cheated On Her First Husband, Robert Kardashian

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” Kris Jenner opens up about cheating on her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian. Read more about her epiphany inside.

The matriarch of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, shares why she made the choice to step out on her marriage to Robert Kardashian. She previously revealed that cheating on her first husband was one of her biggest regrets in life.

In a conversation with daughter Khloé Kardashian, Kris shares that it was a stupid and impulsive decision.

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it, because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions,” Jenner disclosed

Khloé posed a great follow up question, asking her mom what made her want to look elsewhere.

“But what was my dad not doing that made you look elsewhere?” Khloé interrogated her.

“I don’t know, because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else and I made a huge mistake. That’s like my life’s biggest regret.”

Kris and Robert married in 1978 and welcomed four children together: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Robert Kardashian Jr. They divorced in 1991. She eventually married Caitlyn Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. They divorced in 2014.

Following Rob and Kris’ divorce in 1991, the couple stayed cordial as they raised their children together. Tragically, the patriarch was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died just two months later at the age of 59.

Jenner spoke about cheating on her first husband before with soccer player Todd Waterman, in 1989. After writing about the affair in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian, she mentioned that the love affair began when she was vying for attention.

“That kiss was more than amazing; it was like a revival, a resuscitation, an awakening from some long, deep, unconscious sleep. I hadn’t been kissed like that in 10 years,” Kris recalled in the book. “It made me feel young, attractive, sexy, and alive. Along with these feelings came a wave of nausea. I actually wanted to throw up at the same time. Because it dawned on me that I had not felt that way with Robert for years.”

In the end, Jenner realized why she made such a huge mistake.

“I had lost Robert,” Jenner wrote. “Suddenly, I realized everything that was great about my marriage. Robert was the greatest guy in the world. He would never cheat on me. He only wanted the best for me.”

