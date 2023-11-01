In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.
RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them
This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024
- ‘Proper Funeral’ Planned For Black Man Cops Killed And Buried Without Family’s Knowledge
- The History Of Blackface And Native American Halloween Costumes
- Hot and Trending: Beyonce, Rihanna’s Tour, and More!
- ‘Ruined My Life’: Dallas Black Man Beaten And Tased By Police After Mistaken Identity, Says Lawsuit
- Marlon Wayans Talks New Stand Up, Grieving His Parents, Chris Rock Slap Being Payback, & Jada & Will
- Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson Named Speaker Of The House
- Top 5 Locations Where Hate Crimes Were Reported
- Donald Trump Suggests He’s Like Nelson Mandela Trying To Save ‘Democracy’
- Nashville Police Chief’s Son On The Run After Allegedly Shooting Two Cops
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Skate and Treat!
-
The Pink Challenge
-
Wrongfully Convicted Cleveland Men To Sue Cops Who Arrested Them
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Ohio Police Handcuff 8-Year-Old Driving Stolen Car