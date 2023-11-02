CoCo Jones stopped by the studio to chop it up with Dominique Da Diva on the Dominique Da Diva Show! The two talk about the success of her hit “ICU” and how CoCo is appreciative of the love the song is getting but wants to keep going harder for her fans. She also shares how it was working with The DMV’s very own Brent Faiyaz and getting compliments from the one and only Beyoncé! See all of this and more in the full interview below and Listen Live To The Dominique Da Diva Show Weekdays 3pm-7pm!
CoCo Jones Talks Working With Brent Faiyaz, Beyoncé, The GRAMMYs + More With Dominique Da Diva was originally published on kysdc.com
