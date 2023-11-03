My First Time: Rick Ross Explains How Wingstop’s Lemon Pepper Wings Changed His Life

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For well over a decade, Rick Ross has been the king of promoting Wingstop’s famously finger-licking good lemon pepper wings. While some people hope to get a bite for their buck, the GRAMMY-nominated emcee actually lives that life as owner of multiple million-dollar-making Wingstop franchises across America.

It’s safe to say the bawse definitely has a meal of choice.

and yes, it seems to run in the family:

In this very hilarious episode of “My First Time,” we got Ross to give us his earliest recollection of his first time having lemon pepper wings. As you might guess, he remembered the life-changing moment with vivid detail and even set the scene up for us perfectly. You’ve just got to let him tell it to get the full effect!

Watch Rick Ross reveal his love for lemon pepper wings at Wingstop below in this week’s segment of “My First Time”:

