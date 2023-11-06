Larsa Pippen Reacts To Cardi B’s Comments About Her Sex Life With Scottie Pippen

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Larsa Pippen‘s stirring the pot again.

However, this time, it’s got nothing to do with her May-December relationship with Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus but with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

Earlier this year, during the three-part fifth season reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami, she revealed how frequently she and Pippen used to sleep together after tying the knot in 1997.

Hint: it was a lot.

“I was married for 23 years. I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” she said in March. “So three times a week is nothing… I had sex four times a night, every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

Then, during a livestream in April, rapper Cardi B was asked about women who oversell their sex lives, and she took the opportunity to call out Larsa’s comments.

“I understand you having sex like three times a day, but not every day, though,” she said. “That’s not a flex. Go stitch your p-ssy up. Your man is sick.”

Now, more than six months later, Larsa has addressed Cardi B’s comments at BravoCon 2023, a convention that gives fans a chance to experience panels and events hosted by Bravo’s hundreds of reality stars across the Real Housewives universe, Million Dollar Listing and more.

Larsa didn’t take kindly to Cardi’s words, wondering how she could be so sure of someone else’s sex life.

“I don’t know how can someone else comment on how many times I have sex, you guys?” she told the Las Vegas audience. “She wasn’t in bed with us, so I don’t know. I kind of feel like that was comical.”

In other Larsa news, Marcus Jordan recently revealed that he and Larsa are not engaged despite joking with TMZ.

However, the relationship is going strong, and wedding planning is underway as Marcus hopes his father, Michael Jordan, will be his best man.

You know, the same Michael Jordan who once played alongside Larsa’s first husband and fellow Chicago Bulls legend and six-time NBA Champ Scottie Pippen. The ceremony may be just a bit awkward.

See how social media reacted to the best man news below.

Larsa Pippen Reacts To Cardi B’s Comments About Her Sex Life With Scottie Pippen was originally published on cassiuslife.com