Lori Harvey Drops Dazzling PrettyLittleThing ‘Partywear’ Collection

Consider Lori Harvey’s PLT partywear collection an early Christmas gift!

Lori Harvey lives her fabulous life rent-free in our heads. If we aren’t talking about who she is dating, we’re talking about what she is wearing. With the release of her latest collab with PrettyLittleThing, the Partywear collection, she’s right on time for the holidays, we’re currently obsessed with both.

The Partywear collection has the perfect items for your upcoming holiday plans. Whether you’re getting glam for dinner in the living room or slaying in the streets, Lori Harvey’s PLT looks have you covered in all the right places. With cut-outs, racy lace, legendary little black dresses, plunging necklines, and sets that show your abs, we’ll have two of everything, please.

“I’m so excited to be launching my own party-wear collection,” said Harvey in an official statement. “We’ve been working on this since the announcement of my ambassadorship and these pieces are all items I would wear for the holiday season and they feel so luxe! I loved shooting this on such a gorgeous location and I can’t wait to see my followers and PLT customers showing off their looks.” Black Sheer Overlay Detail Bralette Lori Harvey’s PLT collection is the latest collaboration between the popular brand and stylista. Lori came through earlier this year, with some summer scorchers in her swimwear collection and didn’t miss a beat with her latest PLT partywear drop because it is a total vibe. While Lori may be navigating single life again, upon the news of her breakup with Damson Idris, she is standing on business and giving the girls what they want. Shop the full collection, here. RELATED STORIES: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Officially Call It Quits Lori Harvey Turns Heads In Ferragamo During Paris Fashion Week

