Even though a full decade has passed since the senseless murder of 18-year-old Louisiana rapper Lil Snupe, his legacy remains a staple in the hip-hop community thanks to a still-loyal fanbase and his former big homie at Dream Chasers Records, Meek Mill.
RELATED: My First Time – Meek Mill Recalls His Battle Rap Debut: “Made Me Cry!”
Being that it was ‘too good to be true’ the first time we had him in the studio, we felt it was only right to let Meek rock for another week of “My First Time” in a special tribute to his late protégé. From their chance meeting outside of a show to rapping over beats and winning rap battles, their short-yet-brief time as rap associates is clearly a well-cherished memory for the Championships emcee.
R.I.P. forever, Lil Snupe! Watch Meek Mill below (again!) for another segment of “My First Time”:
- Kanye West ”Forbes” Highest-Paid Hip-Hop Artist for First Time Ever!
- A Woman Wins Abel Prize
- Did You Know Bando Jonez Was A Child Star?
The post My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe appeared first on Black America Web.
My First Time: Meek Mill Remembers Meeting Lil Snupe was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Urban One Thanksgivingback 2023 Turkey Tour
-
Karrine Steffans Explains How She Got Her Nickname "Super Head" [VIDEO]
-
Music Curator Challenge: Win $500 & Tix to Doja Cat!
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
REPORT: Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex Darius Jackson, Alleges Abuse Over Two-Year Courtship
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Radio One Columbus Skate & Treat Recap
-
Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans