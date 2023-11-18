Ciara Shows Off Her Pregnancy Style In A Stunning Monochromatic Look

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is pregnant, glowing, and showing us how to dress her bump! Over the weekend, the 38 year old songstress showed off her growing baby bump while rocking a chic monochromatic look to remind us that her pregnancy style is unmatched!

In a now-viral TikTok video, the beauty captured herself strutting her effortless style while showing off her baby bump. For the video, she wore a stunning black and white look, giving us major monochromatic vibes for the fall.

The fashionable video showed Ci Ci as she stepped out of an elevator and gave us a runway style walk that was otherworldly! Her look included a formfitting knit dress, a black and white trench coat and matching knee high boots. While showing off her style, the soon to be mother of four gave her hair a dramatic flip before the video concluded.

Although the beauty has certainly been giving us major fashion goals during this pregnancy (and each of her previous ones) she admitted that she hasn’t been feeling that great this time around, especially as she gets closer to delivery. “Feet hurt, pelvic pain, hip pain, nose bleeds, tired, can’t breathe, all dat… but when they ask me how I’m feeling…. ,” she wrote as the post’s caption while alluding to the title of the song she posted along with the video.

Check out the video below.

Even though she’s not feeling her best this time around, she certainly looks it! And has been looking absolutely stunning since she first announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

In fact, the beauty recently linked with stylist Marni Senofonte, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson, and hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos for a recreation of the Fashion Week experience with Vogue. The goal of the shoot was to let the mommy model reimagine the experience after missing out on the festivities this year, and of course, she nailed it!

The stunning shoot included 15 diverse ensembles that ranged from chic, sexy, and sleek to over-the-top, dramatic, and more. Ciara rocked some of her fashion favorites including Dolce & Gabbana, Rick Owens, Balmain, and David Koma and of course, showed off her baby bump in the process.

Ciara initially explained to Vogue that her goal was to “go there” and not “hold back.” And with each photo in this shoot, she definitely accomplished that and more!

Read more from Vogue and see every picture from the shoot here. We just love seeing how Ciara dresses up her bump!

RELATED

Ciara Shows Off Her Pregnancy Style In A Stunning Monochromatic Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com