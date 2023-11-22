Power 30th Anniversary

Listen Live
Published on November 22, 2023

Source: Creative Services / R1 Digital

November 24th is Power’s official anniversary, celebrating 30 years of powering your airwaves, connecting with the community, and teaming with the hottest artists. We’re celebrating our anniversary and the holidays early, giving you tickets from our tree! Tickets to the “2000s Playlist Tour” featuring Nelly, TI, Ashanti, and more on December 16th at The Shott! PLUS, tickets to see Doja Cat on December 4th at Nationwide! Text “POWER” to 71007 to win from the only station in the 614 giving you music, money, and more for the holidays. Celebrating 30 years of being your number #1 for hip-hop and R&B, Power 107.5/106.3!

 

Contest Begins November 24, 2023

