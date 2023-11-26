Beyoncé Says Blue Ivy Was Determined To Prove Naysayers Wrong About Her Tour Performances

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z is taking after her superstar parents in more ways than one!

In her new concert film ‘Renaissance,‘ Beyoncé revealed some truths about Blue Ivy’s performance during several of her Renaissance World Tour stops this past summer. According to the 42-year-old mom, Blue was affected by online critiques of her dancing, especially in the early stages of the performances.

According to The New York Times, the ‘Alien Superstar’ singer explained that her 11 year old read negative comments about her dancing after her first surprise onstage appearance and became determined to prove any naysayers wrong. From that moment, the preteen devoted herself to working on her dancing, using the critiques as motivation to keep going. Like mother, like daughter!

The 29 time Grammy winner also revealed that she wasn’t too keen on the idea of her baby girl joining her onstage at all, and that the initial plan was just for Blue to make one surprise appearance. She even admitted that she almost passed out the first time Blue joined her in front of her screaming fans!

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” Beyoncé recalled in the film according to The New York Times.

I think I speak for all of us when I say that we’re all glad that the proud mother changed her mind and allowed Blue to join her! As much of #BlackTwitter shared throughout the summer, seeing Blue’s progress from her first tour stop to the last was incredible, and she quickly became one of the best parts of the show.

And fans weren’t the only ones who noticed the improvement, as Jay Z was overjoyed with pride as well. The rapper told Gayle King on CBS Mornings last month that he “still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage.”

He continued, “She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for. So since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny and the public eye and everyone having an opinion of even a little girl, how she keeps her hair.”

“So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”

Beyoncé Says Blue Ivy Was Determined To Prove Naysayers Wrong About Her Tour Performances was originally published on hellobeautiful.com